Lawsuit Settled In Deadly Christmas Fire In Stamford After Father's Death

A lawsuit filed against the city of Stamford over the deadly Christmas Day fire in 2011 was unexpectedly settled just weeks after the death Matthew Badger, who filed the suit on behalf of his three daughters, according to the Hartford Courant. Badger sued Stamford for demolishing the house without a outside investigations, for issuing a building permit to man without a contractor's license and for approving a renovation plan that lacked smoke detectors in his daughters' bedrooms, the Courant said.

