Korean War vet to lead Stamford's Memorial Day parade
Pensiero, who will be the grand marshal for Stamford's annual Memorial Day parade on Sunday, served in the 7th Infantry Division and was involved in some of the most violent fighting in the Korean War. He returned to the U.S. in December 1953 after a yearlong tour with various medals, including the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and three Bronze Service Stars.
