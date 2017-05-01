Judge Triples Bond For Man Who Shot Into Closing-Time Crowd In Stamford

A judge tripled the bond on a felon from Waterbury who was charged with firing a gun into a crowd at closing time early Sunday in downtown Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate. Deandre Greene, 28, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment and held on $100,000 bond.

