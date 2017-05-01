Judge Triples Bond For Man Who Shot I...

Judge Triples Bond For Man Who Shot Into Closing-Time Crowd In Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A judge tripled the bond on a felon from Waterbury who was charged with firing a gun into a crowd at closing time early Sunday in downtown Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate. Deandre Greene, 28, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment and held on $100,000 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... 24 min okimar 7
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 12 hr Hector 84
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Sun BPT 8
News House with a bloody history (Sep '08) Apr 26 Motherofadisabled... 55
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Apr 1 Rob 1,077
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr '17 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC