How an AI caddie could improve your golf game

Stamford, Conn.-based Arccos Golf Wednesday launched a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence caddie for golf, saying the platform will help golfers of all skill levels achieve lower scores with the power of data-driven decisions. Dubbed Arccos Caddie, the platform is powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and trained on a data set comprised of more than 61 million shots hit by the users of Arccos' golf-tracking system, elevation data and 386 million geotagged data points on more than 40,000 golf courses.

