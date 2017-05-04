Harbor Point set to serve up Mexican-themed successor to Paloma
Mexicue, a Mexican and barbecue restaurant, is scheduled to open in early July at 15 Harbor Point Road, in the South End of Stamford. Mexicue, a Mexican and barbecue restaurant, is scheduled to open in early July at 15 Harbor Point Road, in the South End of Stamford.
