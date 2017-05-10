Green Party to name candidates for Stamford office, boards

Brittany Groat carries a sign in support of the Green Party as Love Trumps Hate supporters hold a rally outside of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. FILE - Brittany Groat carries a sign in support of the Green Party as Love Trumps Hate supporters hold a rally outside of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.