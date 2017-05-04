Grammy winner's concert raises $400k for Stamford nonprofit

From left, CLC board member, event co-chair and Greenwich resident Thasunda Duckett, singer and songwriter Gladys Knight and Duckett's grandmother Naomi Ruth Levert pose for a photograph at the April 22 fundraiser concert for the Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County in Stamford, Conn. less From left, CLC board member, event co-chair and Greenwich resident Thasunda Duckett, singer and songwriter Gladys Knight and Duckett's grandmother Naomi Ruth Levert pose for a photograph at the April 22 ... more STAMFORD - Seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight helped raise more than $400,000 for the Children's Learning Center of Fairfield County during a recent fundraising concert.

