Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman Out Of Running For FBI Director Job
Stamford native and former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman is no longer in consideration to replace James Comey as head of the FBI, according to multiple media reports. The three-term Democratic senator from Connecticut had last week been considered a front-runner for the position after meeting with President Donald Trump.
