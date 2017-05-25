Fentanyl bust in Greenwich parking lot

Two accused drug dealers, busted in a Wendy's parking lot on West Putnam Avenue, are due in court June 2 to answer felony charges. In a combined operation with Norwalk police, 28 bags of a powerful opiod substance, fentanyl, were seized from the alleged dealers.

