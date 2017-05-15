Eagle Bulk Takes Delivery of M/V Stonington Eagle
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. today announced that it has taken delivery of the M/V Stonington Eagle, the third of 9 Crown-63 Ultramax dry bulk sister vessels the Company has acquired from Greenship Bulk Trust, as reported on March 27, 2017. With the addition of the M/V Stonington Eagle, the current Eagle Bulk fleet consists of 43 vessels on the water, including 5 Ultramax vessels, with another 6 Ultramaxes set to be delivered over the coming months.
