Driver Busted With Heroin, Counterfeit Bills After Stamford Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop in Stamford ended with a man being arrested after police said they found several bags of heroin and counterfeit $100 bills, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police were patrolling near Lipton Street and Atlantic Street when they saw a car driven by 35-year-old Darnell Malpelli of Port Chester make a turn without signaling, according to the Stamford Advocate.

