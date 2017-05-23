Darien Police: Greenwich Woman Tried ...

Darien Police: Greenwich Woman Tried To Clean Out Man's Bank Accounts

10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A Greenwich woman repeatedly tried to empty out more than $200,000 from a man's account at a bank in Darien by falsely claiming she was his step-daughter and had power of attorney, according to police. Darien Police received a report on May 13 from the Wells Fargo Bank on Post Road in Darien that for about two weeks, a woman had been coming in and trying to get access to a customer's account.

