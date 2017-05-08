Danielle Carriera, of Stamford, snapped this scene with her...
Danielle Carriera, of Stamford, snapped this scene with her smartphone while in Provence, France. It was one of hundreds of submissions to the Darien Arts Center in its second annual smartphone photography contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|4 hr
|Wally
|43
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Sun
|Jose
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC