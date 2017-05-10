Danbury off-track-betting plan takes ...

Danbury off-track-betting plan takes another step forward

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A proposal to locate an off-track-betting room in a downtown restaurant will go to the City Council for approval later this year. The plan calls for renovating Two Steps Downtown Grille on Ives Street under a partnership with Sportech Venues, which has exclusive OTB licensing rights in Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 21 hr BPT 3
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) May 5 ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 5 ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat May 4 steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC