Danbury off-track-betting plan takes another step forward
A proposal to locate an off-track-betting room in a downtown restaurant will go to the City Council for approval later this year. The plan calls for renovating Two Steps Downtown Grille on Ives Street under a partnership with Sportech Venues, which has exclusive OTB licensing rights in Connecticut.
