Curtain Call's 10th anniversary fundraiser is a perfect 10

Judges' Choice Award-winner, Sharon Jerry-Collins, and her professional dance partner, Billy Blanks, Jr. landed a perfect program to win this year's award at Curtain Call's Dancing with the Stars! On Saturday night, May 20, amidst noise-makes, placards and banners, a crowd of nearly 800 jumped to its feet in appreciation of 10 community leaders stepping out of their comfort zones in order to raise funds for Stamford's longest-running, and only, year-round, nonprofit producing theatre company: Curtain Call.

