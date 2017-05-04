Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling Crack In Stamford
A Bridgeport man with a history of drug convictions was charged with selling crack to an undercover police officer in Stamford on Thursday, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 32-year-old Jerrell Cook, who is out on parole, was arrested after a weeks-long investigation carried out by the Stamford Police Department.
