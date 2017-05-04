Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling C...

Bridgeport Man Charged With Selling Crack In Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man with a history of drug convictions was charged with selling crack to an undercover police officer in Stamford on Thursday, according to the Stamford Advocate. Police told the Stamford Advocate that 32-year-old Jerrell Cook, who is out on parole, was arrested after a weeks-long investigation carried out by the Stamford Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 17 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 21 hr ffctguitar 87
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... 21 hr ffctguitar 2
News Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat Thu steveeB_1 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... May 3 BPT 2
News Stamford immigrants protest outside government ... May 2 okimar 7
News Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras Apr 30 BPT 8
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC