Art to the Avenue celebrates its 20th birthday
Jon Perry, of Kristals Cosmetics, got a look at a Randy Jones' abstract painting during the opening night of Art to the Avenue, celebrating its 20th year on Greenwich Avenue on Thursday. The event runs until May 29th, with the art available for viewing in all the participating stores.
