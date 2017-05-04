Accident in Byram leads to DUI arrest
An accident on Delavan Avenue and Beech Street in the west end of town resulted in an arrest for driving while intoxicated Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. Erick Morales , 26, of Stillwater Ave., Stamford, was also charged with driving without a license, registration or insurance.
