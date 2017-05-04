Accident in Byram leads to DUI arrest

Accident in Byram leads to DUI arrest

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

An accident on Delavan Avenue and Beech Street in the west end of town resulted in an arrest for driving while intoxicated Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. Erick Morales , 26, of Stillwater Ave., Stamford, was also charged with driving without a license, registration or insurance.

