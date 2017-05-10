AARP Praises Passage of Bill Concerning Conservatorship Accountability
AARP Connecticut praises state legislators on the passage of Senate Bill 976, An Act Concerning Conservatorship Accountability, on May 11, 2017. AARP Connecticut also congratulates the Probate Court Administrator for putting forward the proposal and engaging stakeholder support.
