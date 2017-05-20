2016's May Fair at St. Mark's Church ...

2016's May Fair at St. Mark's Church in New Canaan, Conn.

To get the juiciest, tenderest brisket and pulled pork, St. Mark's barbecue ministry, known as "the Holy Smokers," know it's all about cooking the meat slow and low, over the course of several days. "Beginning on Wednesday we take a delivery of nearly 1,000 pounds of meat - brisket, pulled pork, chicken and hamburgers and hot dogs," said John Layng , a co-chair of the church's May Fair Committee and a Holy Smoker.

