2 men face murder charges in NYC death of Connecticut man
Two men are finally facing murder charges in the death of a Connecticut man who'd attended a party at a Manhattan luxury apartment building. James Rackover, of Manhattan, and Lawrence Dilione, of Jersey City, New Jersey appeared in court on Wednesday after being indicted for the murder of 26-year-old Joseph Comunale .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|12 hr
|BPT
|3
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|87
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 5
|ffctguitar
|2
|Workouts to Keep Your Belly Flat
|May 4
|steveeB_1
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|May 3
|BPT
|2
|Stamford immigrants protest outside government ...
|May 2
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC