World Premiere Play Explores Friendsh...

World Premiere Play Explores Friendship Between Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas

The early days of the nearly 40-year friendship between master artists Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas, are explored in a world premiere production of The Independents, playing in Curtain Call's Dressing Room Theatre, Stamford, April 13 through 23. American-born Cassatt and the French master, Degas, met in 1877, and though actual details of their relationship remain a mystery, Stamford author Christopher Ward has created this compelling look into to their lives and the Impressionist movement in Paris. Ward also serves as director of the play.

