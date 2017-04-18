Woman From Stamford Finds Her Calling...

Woman From Stamford Finds Her Calling In Helping Disabled Vets

Stamford native Adriana Mallozzi has received a $200,000 grant from Veterans Affairs for developing technology to aid disabled veterans and help them live independently. The Puffin is a breath-activated portable input device that connects to mobile devices and computers - facilitating access to apps such as home automation systems.

