Woman From Stamford Finds Her Calling In Helping Disabled Vets
Stamford native Adriana Mallozzi has received a $200,000 grant from Veterans Affairs for developing technology to aid disabled veterans and help them live independently. The Puffin is a breath-activated portable input device that connects to mobile devices and computers - facilitating access to apps such as home automation systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC