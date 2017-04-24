Two Stamford schools to host - international nights'
The New School at Strawberry Hill and the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering will celebrate the city's diversity Friday with international festivals. AITE will host its 13th annual International Evening from 5 to 8 p.m. in the school's Cyber Caf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House with a bloody history (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Motherofadisabled...
|55
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|Apr 24
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC