Two Residents Displaced After Stove Fire In Stamford Apartment
The American Red Cross is helping two adults who were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon in their apartment on Rose Park Avenue in Stamford. The fire started in a stove in their third-floor apartment, according to the Stamford Advocate.
