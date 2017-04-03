Two-alarm Stamford fire off Newfield Avenue
Stamford firefighters have been on scene at the 1620 Newfield Avenue address since flames and smoke broke out shortly after 6 a.m., according to the dispatch reports. A second alarm in the complex was reported at 6:27 a.m. By 6:49, firefighters at the scene reported it knocked down according to dispatch reports.
