Trio Of Stamford Actors Shine On Stage In 'Baby' At Darien Arts Center

Stamford actors Billy Shubeck, Alison Soderquist and Regina Elliott are in the spotlight for the DAC Stage production of "Baby," at the Darien Arts Center. The story examines how parents-to- be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.

