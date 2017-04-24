Trio Of Stamford Actors Shine On Stage In 'Baby' At Darien Arts Center
Stamford actors Billy Shubeck, Alison Soderquist and Regina Elliott are in the spotlight for the DAC Stage production of "Baby," at the Darien Arts Center. The story examines how parents-to- be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport delays use of cop cameras
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Norwalk Man Arrested For Allegedly Bilking Aili... (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|Vt lady
|5
|Norwalk Police Cover up shots fired (Dec '15)
|Apr 18
|Robby Rob
|6
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Apr 18
|spud
|7
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|Apr 13
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC