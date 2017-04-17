This long-eared owl has been attracting much attention at Greenwich Point.
A lone long-eared owl hanging out at Greenwich Point for the past few weeks has caught the attention of birders, photographers and beachgoers alike. But its new celebrity status also is prompting environmentalists and animal-lovers to worry that what draws people to view the bird may be exactly what damages it.
