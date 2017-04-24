The Synchrony Financial headquarters at 777 Long Ridge Road in Stamford, Conn.
Consumer financial-services firm Synchrony Financial recorded rising revenues in the first quarter, but profits dropped, according to the company's latest earnings report released Friday. Net interest income hit $3.59 billion, a 12 percent increase from the same period last year.
