The main branch of the Ferguson Library in downtown Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
Enjoy an afternoon immersed in Korean culture: watch a documentary on its industry and art, plus a reenactment of a traditional wedding followed by a Korean meal. The Ferguson Library and Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will present Fifty Wonders of Korea: The Hidden Treasures of Korean Art and Modern Korea on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ferguson Library.
