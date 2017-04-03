The Independents' on stage at Stamford's Dressing Room
"The Independents," which explores the relationship between master artists Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas, is on stage at Curtain Call's Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford, Thursday, April 13, through Sunday, April 23. Andre Herzegovitch and Catherine Luciani star as the artists. less "The Independents," which explores the relationship between master artists Mary Cassatt and Edgar Degas, is on stage at Curtain Call's Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford, Thursday, April 13, through ... more A bold new play about the great American impressionist Mary Cassatt and her stormy relationship with the demanding French artist Edgar Degas is on stage at the Dressing Room Theatre in Stamford.
