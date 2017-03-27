The Dish: Mario DeCarlo celebrates his 92nd birthday

From left: Dr. Ralph Cipriani, Mario DeCarlo, Nick Mercede, Bobby Valentine and SKY Mercede at Mario's 92 birthday celebration at Madonia Restaurant in Stamford.> From left: Dr. Ralph Cipriani, Mario DeCarlo, Nick Mercede, Bobby Valentine and SKY Mercede at Mario's 92 birthday celebration at Madonia Restaurant in Stamford.> Stamford resident Mario DeCarlo celebrated his 92nd birthday with family and friends at Madonia's restaurant in Stamford recently. DeCarlo, a Stamford native and one of the founding fathers of the Italian Center in Stamford, is a World War II veteran who received the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.