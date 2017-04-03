The Dish: Alliance Francaise sets attendance record at 13th fest
Jean Yves Fillion of BNP Paribas giving director Claude Lelouch the FOCUS award at Alliance Francais Greenwich Focus on French Cinema's 13th annual festival last weekend at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Greenwich. Jean Yves Fillion of BNP Paribas giving director Claude Lelouch the FOCUS award at Alliance Francais Greenwich Focus on French Cinema's 13th annual festival last weekend at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Greenwich.
