Study: Connecticut MD pay among highest - gender gap too
Doctors and nurses get a tour in September 2016 of the new Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn. In a survey of physician compensation published in April 2017 by Doximity, southwestern Connecticut physicians were found to have the second highest average pay in the industry - with local women doctors having among the five largest income gaps compared to their male peers.
