Stamford's new affordable housing development officially opens
Inspirica CEO Jason Shaplen and Charter Oak Communities executive director and CEO Vincent Tufo cut the ribbon for the city's new affordable senior housing development Summer Place in Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocate the children and elderly to Palm Beac...
|4 hr
|Winter White House
|1
|Donations asked to help Newtown police dog with...
|Apr 9
|BPT
|2
|Robtard is an Azz (Mar '12)
|Apr 6
|What a Queen
|297
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Apr 2
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Apr 1
|Rob
|19
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC