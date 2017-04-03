Stamford's Italian Center Closes Temporarily After Two-Alarm Fire
A two-alarm fire Thursday morning in the sauna area has closed down the Italian Center of Stamford until further notice until repairs are made, the center posted on Facebook. The Stamford Fire Department responded at 6:07 a.m. Thursday to a report of smoke in a sauna at the Italian Center, a landmark at 1620 Newfield Ave. in Stamford located near the Merritt Parkway.
