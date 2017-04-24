Stamford police officers take part in the search on Crescent Road friday night.
Eastern Greenwich is the scene of heavy police activity as police are searching for the man who robbed two banks and a gas station in Greenwich this week. Greenwich, Stamford and state police officers have been searching in the area of Crescent Road.near Exit 5 of Interstate-95 since shortly before 6 p.m. According to the Greenwich Police Department , the suspect led officers in a motor vehicle chase onto the highway before he "bailed out and ran across highway."
