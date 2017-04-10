Stamford Man Who Left Loaded Gun In Stepson's Bag Arrested

A Stamford man who left a loaded gun in his stepson's bag of food turned himself in to police on reckless endangerment charges last week, according to the Stamford Advocate. Stamford Police said last month that the 14-year-old discovered the 9mm handgun in his bag when he returned to a residential institution in Litchfield where he's incarcerated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.