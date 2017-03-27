Stamford Man Charged With Violating P...

Stamford Man Charged With Violating Protective Order Via Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A Stamford man was arrested in Westport on charges of violating restraining order after he tried to make contact with his victim via Facebook, Westport police said. Westport police said they received a complaint Jan. 10 from the victim, who said had filed a restraining order against Tyler Healy, 26, lear year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) 48 min Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 18 hr Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Sat Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Sat Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Sat Rob 11
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Sat Lakeside Pottery ... 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC