Stamford Man Charged With Violating Protective Order Via Facebook
A Stamford man was arrested in Westport on charges of violating restraining order after he tried to make contact with his victim via Facebook, Westport police said. Westport police said they received a complaint Jan. 10 from the victim, who said had filed a restraining order against Tyler Healy, 26, lear year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|48 min
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|18 hr
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Rob
|11
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Sat
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC