Stamford Man Charged With Fleeing Greenwich Police In Two Stolen Cars

A Stamford man was charged with stealing two cars in a chase through Greenwich last year, according to Greenwich Time. Police told Greenwich Time that 21-year-old Shicquane Narine was seen in the early morning hours of June 3 driving on Hamilton Avenue in an Audi with no headlights on.

