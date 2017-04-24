Stamford legislator Tong flirts with statewide office

State Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, takes the oath of office during the opening day of the 2017 legislative session at the Capitol in Hartford on Jan. 4. State Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, takes the oath of office during the opening day of the 2017 legislative session at the Capitol in Hartford on Jan. 4. Sydney Hirsch, a student at Masuk High School, Monroe, Conn with Denise Nappier State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier recognized 100 high school freshmen and 100 high school seniors as recipients of a CHET 2015 Advance Scholarship of up to $2,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.