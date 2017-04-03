Stamford finance board questions wisdom of hiring another chief

From left, Congressman Jim Himes, City Director of Operations Ernie Orgera, and Senator Richard Blumenthal look at photos of damage from Hurricane Sandy at Cummings Beach Park in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, May 3, 2013. less From left, Congressman Jim Himes, City Director of Operations Ernie Orgera, and Senator Richard Blumenthal look at photos of damage from Hurricane Sandy at Cummings Beach Park in Stamford, Conn., on Friday, May ... more Ernie Orgera, Director of Operations for the city of Stamford, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at the intersection of Myrtle Ave. and Elm St. for the second phase of the urban transitway project in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, July 25, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.