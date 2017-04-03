Stamford children learn yoga in new Yale, CLC program
The Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County holds a yoga session for children at its main campus on Palmers Hill Road in Stamford, Conn., on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The activity was part of an early childhood version of the RULER program, an innovative approach to social and emotional development in partnership with Yale University.
