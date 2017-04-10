Stamford Catholics mark Good Friday with procession

Jauna Cardenas, a parishioner from St. Benedict - Our Lady of Montserrat and Rev. Alexis Moronta, a Parochial Vicar with the Parish, share a moment together on the steps of Saint Mary Church following Saint Mary and St. Benedict - Our Lady of Montserrat parishes annual Good Friday procession through the streets of the Cove neighborhood in Stamford on April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.