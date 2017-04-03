Stamford barbershop shooting victim remains in critical condition

A Stamford man was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the corner of W. Main St. and Rose Park Ave. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. when a gunman fired several shots of semi-automatic gunfire through a window into the Two Brothers Barber Shop at 188 W. Main St., striking the 26-year-old man in the neck. Photographed in Stamford, Conn.

