Stamford 13-Year-Old Puts Her Heart & Soul Into Fighting Pediatric Cancer
Grace Targonsk, an eighth-grader at Dolan Middle School, is like most students. She texts , goes to after-school guitar lessons, does her homework diligently - and, oh yeah, started her own charitable foundation to help those affected by pediatric cancer.
