Spero Moschos, 35, of Stamford was arrested and charged with being a lookout to Joseph Boccuzzi when he allegedly robbed the First County Bank in Springdale on Feb. 3, 2017. Moschos recently finished an four and one half year federal prison term for robbing 11 area banks in 2009.
