Shave & Save: Kennedy's In Stamford, ...

Shave & Save: Kennedy's In Stamford, Darien Offers Easter Deal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

Since taking ownership of Kennedy's All American Barber Shop last June in Stamford, Darien and West Hartford, Rupal Patel has been very busy. First, the Stamford resident did lots of marketing and sponsoring of area athletic teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Sun Cors1117 4
News Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09) Sat Rob 1,077
time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11) Sat Rob 19
The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11) Sat Rob 3
News Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12) Sat Rob 11
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese Apr 1 Lakeside Pottery ... 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC