Shave & Save: Kennedy's In Stamford, Darien Offers Easter Deal
Since taking ownership of Kennedy's All American Barber Shop last June in Stamford, Darien and West Hartford, Rupal Patel has been very busy. First, the Stamford resident did lots of marketing and sponsoring of area athletic teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Sun
|Cors1117
|4
|Area Briefs: Norwalk mayor unhappy with Guardia... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Rob
|1,077
|time to disband the norwalk police commission (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|19
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|3
|Police investigate shooting in Norwalk (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Rob
|11
|Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese
|Apr 1
|Lakeside Pottery ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC