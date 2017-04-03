Regional notebook: Tina Charles to speak at UConn Stamford
TINA CHARLES TO SPEAK : Former UConn grerat Two-time Olympic old Medal winner Tina Charles is the featured speaker at a Fairfield County Sports Commission -sponsored event Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. at UConn Stamford. Charles, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and currently a star with the WNBA 's New York Liberty , also will be joined by some special guests for the evening.
