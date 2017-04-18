Real estate investment firm set to relocate to downtown Stamford

Real estate investment firm Waypoint Residential is moving to 9 W. Broad St. in downtown Stamford, where it will take about 11,500 square feet on the eighth floor. Real estate investment firm Waypoint Residential is moving to 9 W. Broad St. in downtown Stamford, where it will take about 11,500 square feet on the eighth floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.